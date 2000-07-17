TECHNOLOGY
Jack Bryant, president, network technologies group, Antec Corp., Atlanta, joins Concurrent Computer Corp., there, as president, EXTREME division.
Tammy Kizer, senior director of operations, EMI-Capitol Special Markets, Los Angeles, joins Enigma Digital, there, as senior director of e-commerce.
