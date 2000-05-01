Appointments at Millennium Digital Media, St. Louis: Peter Kavanaugh, president, COO, WestNet Communications Corp., Dallas, named senior VP, operations, Internet services; Gilbert Nichols, VP, operations, named senior VP.

Jimmy Lee, radio producer, DDB Worldwide, New York, joins Josell Communications Inc., as producer, there.

D. Dino Virella, marketing manager, Latin American sales, Digidesign, Miami, joins ScheduAll, there, as director, sales and marketing.

Appointments at Vela, Salt Lake City: Bill Robertson, VP, strategic planning, broadcast division, named VP, technology, marketing and planning; Carl Gardner, VP, strategic marketing, named VP/GM systems and broadcast products.

Tracy Bathurst, engineering manager, Gentner Communications Corp., Salt Lake City, named VP, technology.

Andreas Combuechen, executive creative director, Frankfurt Balkind Partners, New York, joins @tmosphere Interactive as creative director, there.