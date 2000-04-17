TECHNOLOGY
Sue Abruzzese-Thorman, VP, business development, Worldlink LLC, New York, named senior VP, business development.
Appointments at Octane Post, Hollywood, Calif.: Paul Nesmith, senior editor, HMA Digital, Los Angeles, named senior editor; Paul Durant, operations manager, Lightning Dubbs, Burbank, Calif., named producer; Jennifer Lytle, production coordinator, Barking Weasel Productions, Los Angeles, named producer.
Bland McCartha, director, business development, video and networking division, Tektronix, Beaverton, Ore., named VP, business development, Archion Inc., Studio City, Calif.
Donald H. Buck, group VP, transmission distribution group, Video Services Corp., Northvale, N.J., named executive VP.
