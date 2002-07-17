Tech companies, studios in copy-protection talks

Technology companies are seeking to engage movie studios in a mutual quest

for a solution to difficult copy-protection problems.

In response, Jack Valenti, president of the Motion Picture Association of

America, said Wednesday "we are ready to begin the talks immediately, with no

preconditions. With trust in each other's commitment to move swiftly to resolve

whatever chasms may exist, the sooner we begin, the sooner we can come to an

agreement."

Valenti, representing the MPAA's seven member studios, asked the technology

companies to begin talks by the first week of August.

Technology companies -- including Microsoft, Intel, Sybase, Dell,

Hewlett-Packward, Motorola, IBM, NCR, EMC and Unisys -- say any talks about

resolving the dispute over how content should be copy-protected must include

topics other than a technology fix.

They want movie studios to consider other means of solving the piracy

problem, such as better educating consumers about the law, enforcing existing

laws, working together to use the Internet as a distribution mechanism for

high-value content, and discussing what consumers' reasonable expectations

should be regarding access to content.

Technology companies and movie and TV studios clash strongly over how digital

copy-protection should be implemented. Studios want strong copy-protection

installed in all devices than can make digital copies, including computers.

Technology companies want minimal protection, saying that adding it slows down

computer performance.