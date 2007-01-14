TCA: Dancing with the Stars Returns to the Floor
By Ben Grossman
ABC will bring back its hit reality franchise Dancing With The Stars on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning March 19.
ABC will premiere the show on March 19 with a two-hour special from 8-10.
The network will air the show regularly Mondays from 8-9:30 and Tuesdays from 9-10, though the March 26 show will also be two hours in length.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.