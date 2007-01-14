Trending

TCA: Dancing with the Stars Returns to the Floor

ABC will bring back its hit reality franchise Dancing With The Stars on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning March 19.

ABC will premiere the show on March 19 with a two-hour special from 8-10.

The network will air the show regularly Mondays from 8-9:30 and Tuesdays from 9-10, though the March 26 show will also be two hours in length.