TCA: Conan O'Brien Maintains 11:35 Is "Sacred Territory"
By Ben Grossman
Posted at 9:30 PM ET
TCA '09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable
Incoming Tonight Show host Conan O'Brien maintained Thursday that he believes Jay Leno move to 10 p.m. doesn't make The Tonight Show a second-class citizen.
"To me that is sacred territory," he said of the 11:35 time slot. "The Tonight Show has huge resonance for me, and so, no, it doesn't in any way affect, I think, the show I'm getting."
Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles, O'Brien resorted to his trademark self-deprecating humor when pressed on whether The Jay Leno Show would diminish the time slot.
"My response is: I don't need any help diminishing The Tonight Show. I've got that covered," he said.
