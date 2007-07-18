TBS' Bill Engvall Show Debuts With Strong Numbers
By Anne Becker
TBS made it two for two on comedy series premieres last night with the first episode of its TheBill Engvall Show debuting to record numbers.
The show's 9 p.m. premiere episode averaged 3.85 million total viewers, 1.92 million of them adults 18-49, according to Nielsen's Cable Fast National numbers That made it TBS' third most-viewed show ever and the third-most viewed original comedy episode on basic cable. It was behind the first two episodes of the network's new acquired series House of Payne, which premiered earlier June 6 to 5.21 million and 5.82 million viewers.
Engvall features the Blue Collar Comedy star as a therapist dad.
