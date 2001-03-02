Tauzin wants to talk about auctions

While the idea of spectrum fees for broadcasters is "dead on arrival" in Congress, according to Ken Johnson, spokesman for House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), delaying spectrum auctions is something Tauzin does want to talk about.

Johnson says White House aides will brief Tauzin and House Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Monday and from there Tauzin will decide how to proceed.

Congress needs to pass legislation to delay the auction schedule, Johnson says, and such legislation would likely have to wind its way through several committees besides Energy and Commerce, such as Appropriations and Budget. If the FCC's four delays of the channel 60-69 auctions is any example, however, auction delays could occur merely because the market isn't ready for them.

