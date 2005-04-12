Syndie Shows Bounce Back

Ratings for the top three access magagzines and the top four game shows were higher for the week ending April 3 as March Madness (the annual NCAA basketball tournament) wound down, resulting in far fewer pre-emptions on CBS affiliates.

Most daytime shows softened as spring weather kept viewers outdoors.

Among the magazine shows, Entertainment Tonight had the biggest rebound, up 11% from the week before to a 5.1 in households and up 17% to a 3.5 in women 24-54, its target demo (the ET weekly version, ET Weekend, was up 18% to a 3.3). Inside Edition was up 9% to a 3.5; ET spin-off, The Insider, which has been the rookie champ for the past 29 weeks, was up 4% to a 2.6; Access Hollywood and Extra were both unchanged at a 2.5 and 2.2, respectively.

In other magazine ratings news, week three of the revived A Current Affair (the week ending April 10), continued a downtrend. The tabmag, which resurfaced last month after a nine-year hiatus, dropped to a 2.7/5 weighted metered-market average for its primary runs (it is not expected to have a national rating until the fall, when it gets its full national rollout). That was down 18% from week one and down 4% from week two.

In game show action, for the week ending April 3, Wheel of Fortune was up 7% to a 9.3, Jeopardy was up 5% to a 7.7, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire was up 13% to a 3.6 in households and up 20% in women 25-54 to a 1.8, and Family Feud was up 10% to a 2.3.

Elsewhere in first run, rookies were mixed. Following The Insider, freshman talker Tony Danza was up 8% to a 1.3 in households and up 17% in women 25-54. Ambush Makeover was unchanged at a 1.1 and Larry Elder, which has reportedly been canceled, was down 10% to a 0.9, which is the show's average rating since its debut Sept. 13.

Oprah and Live With Regis and Kelly were the only two veteran daytime shows to improve this week. Oprah was up 11% to a 7.3 and Live with Regis was up 6% to a 3.6 in households and up 10% in women 25-54 to a 2.2. In second place, Dr. Phil was down 8% to a 4.9.

There was a surprise in late night, where Elimidate outrated Blind Date for the first time this season, though the two shows have tied 10 times. Elimidate was up 9% to a 1.2, while Blind Date was down 8% to a 1.1. Compared to last year at this time, Elimidate is unchanged, while Blind Date is down 27%.