Syndicators not going for make-goods

Twentieth Television has notified stations that it won't seek make-goods for last week's pre-empted programming. Other syndicators that have done the same include Warner Bros. and NBC Enterprises.

Distributors likely lost millions of dollars in lost ad barter revenue from the shows that never aired last week - NBC's The Other Half was virtually not seen anywhere in its premiere week.

But out of respect for the tragedy, the word is most syndicators will end up not demanding much from stations in terms of making up for last week's pre-emptions.

- Susanne Ault