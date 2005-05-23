Syndication Tops Daytime Emmys

Syndication was the clear winner in the Daytime Emmys, with syndicated series taking home 16 statues, including five for rookie talker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which tied soap All My Children for most awards with five.

The top cable net was Food Network, which won three awards, more than, among others, NBC and HBO.

Sesame Street's four awards pushed that show to 101 Emmys in its 35 years, making it, the show was quick to point out, the Guiness Book of World Record holder for most Emmys. Of course, it already was the record holder, with 91 statues the last time the book was issued.

Following is the list of winners by network and program.

The awards were given out by the National Television Academy May 20 in New York. The program aired on CBS, which was third in the statue total with 11 (tied with PBS). Emmy totals also include Creative Arts Emmys given out May 14. Awards were for any show that aired between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 2004-Dec. 31, 2004.



Distributor Emmys

SYNDICATED 16

ABC 12

CBS 11

PBS 11

DISNEY CHANNEL 3

FOOD NETWORK 3

Kids WB 2

NBC 2

SHOWTIME 2

HBO 1

LEARNING CH. 1





Show Emmys

All My Children 5

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 5

As the World Turns 4

Reading Rainbow 4

Sesame Street 4

The Young and the Restless 4

General Hospital 3

One Life to Live 3

The Oprah Winfrey Show 3

The Bold and the Beautiful 2

Easy Entertaining 2

Piggley Winks 2

Live with Regis & Kelly 2

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 2

