'Swingtown' Debut Holds Own Against NBA Finals

CBS' couple-swapping drama Swingtown premiered to respectable numbers, even with stiff competition from a close Game One of the NBA finals on ABC.

Swingtown averaged 8.58 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That was good enough for second in the 10 p.m. time slot behind the Boston Celtics/L.A. Lakers game, which averaged 10.3 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating for the hour.

NBC's new horror entry, Fear Itself, averaged 5.2 million viewers and a 2 demo rating, according to Nielsen.