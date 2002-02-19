Supremes to decide copyright terms

The Supreme Court will decide whether companies can own copyrights for 95

years and individuals can own them until 70 years after their deaths, the court

said Tuesday.

In 1998, Congress extended copyright terms by 20 years. Companies and

copyright owners want to keep the extended copyrights, while challengers want

free access to formerly copyrighted products, such as TV shows, songs, movies

and characters.

'We have absolute confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold the decision

of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the wisdom of the Congress, confirming

that Congress acted within its authority in extending the term of copyright

protection by 20 years to maintain term parity with the EU [European Union] and

other nations that have extended copyright terms,' Motion Picture Association of

America president Jack Valenti said.

Content providers in Europe own their copyrights for 95 years -- a right they

earned from the EU prior to 1998.

Companies such as The Walt Disney Co. are concerned about losing the rights

to characters such as Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, which are big revenue

drivers for them.

And last year, the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld

copyright extensions, saying that the Constitution clearly leans toward solid

rights for copyright holders.

Meanwhile, makers of copying devices want copyrights to expire sooner so that

the public can access more material.

'Considering that the Constitution provides artists exclusive rights for a

`limited' time, one must question if lawmakers have not overlooked the equal, if

not greater, responsibility to preserve the public domain, which is prerequisite

to future growth and creativity,' Consumer Electronics Association president

Gary Shapiro said.

'It is highly doubtful that the framers intended the `limited' term of

copyright to be extended on a routine and regular basis,' he

added.