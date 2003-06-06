Supreme Court slates campaign-reform arguments

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on campaign-finance reform Monday,

Sept. 8.

The high court was widely expected to take up the case given the First

Amendment issues raise by the reform law and the large number of political

parties, interest groups and elected officials involved in the case.

As one indication of the import: Four hours of oral argument has been

allotted -- the norm is one hour.

Plaintiffs' briefs are due Tuesday, July 8, defendants' briefs Aug. 5

and final pleadings Aug. 21.

Although the Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C., struck down much of the law

May 2, the 2002 restrictions on political contributions and election ads

remain in effect pending the Supreme Court's decision.

The law restricts election-season political ads and bans large corporate and

union contributions to political parties.

The aim of the law, signed by President Bush in March 2002, was to eliminate

what supporters see as the corrupting influence of corporate and interest-group

money into the political process.

Opponents include the National Association of Broadcasters and range from

the national Democratic and Republican parties to interest groups of all

stripes, such as the National Rifle Association and the American Civil Liberties

Union.