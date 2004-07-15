Sununu Looks to Help Small Stations

Sen. John Sununu (R-N.H.) has introduced legislation that would allow satellite-TV providers to carry more local stations in small states, including his home state.

Current law allows satellite carriers to offer only the local station in a subscriber's local markets. That's a problem in small states like New Hampshire, where most viewers live in either the Boston or Portland, Maine, markets.

Some of those subscribers have no access to any New Hampshire stations and get no local TV news on state politics or other New Hampshire-related programming.

“My bill addresses the problems by allowing carriers in the smallest state markets to offer a local network signal throughout the state, giving more programming options to the consumer,” Sununu said. He announced plans to introduce the legislation in March.

Cable operators already have the rights Sununu is pushing for for satellite TV.

