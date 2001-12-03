Sunday produces post-sweeps punch-up

ABC, Fox and CBS mixed it up in a post-sweeps ratings free-for-all Sunday

night.

ABC's presentation of Brian's Song, the story of the friendship between Chicago Bears running backs Brian

Piccolo and Gayle Sayers, drew 15.2 million viewers and a 5.9 rating, 14 share

among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers for TheWonderful World of Disney.

The Practice provided its usual punch, pulling 16 million viewers and a 6.0/14.

That enabled ABC to take the night in total viewers, averaging 14.3 million to 12.3 million for Fox and CBS.

The Simpsons was the night's high scorer among 18-49ers with a 6.5/15 and 13.9 million viewers. Malcolm in the Middle followed with a 5.8/13 and 12.3 million takers.

The X-Files wrapped the night for Fox with a 4.5/10 and 8.7 million viewers.

Fox averaged a 5.8 rating with the 18-49 crowd, edging ABC at 5.6.

Meanwhile, ratings for CBS's highly touted Education of Max Bickford with Richard Dreyfuss kept heading south, hitting a 2.0/5 and 8.8 million viewers.

CBS's Jack and the Beanstalk retelling with Matthew Modine did much better than Max, drawing 13.3 million viewers and a 4.6/11. - Richard Tedesco