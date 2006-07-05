Sundance Goes to Google

Sundance Channel has teamed up with Google to offer 18 of the channel's movies and three series on Google Video. The series are available to buy or rent at http://video.google.com/sundancechannel.



Available content includes the series The Staircase and TransGeneration and the movies The Hired Hand and Melvin Goes to Dinner.



Sundance, which becomes the latest of several networks to offer content on Google Video, says it will make more original series available in the future. Sundance's movies will go for $9.99, or $3.99 for a 24-hour rental "day pass." The series, available just for purchase, go for $1.99-$3.99 an episode.