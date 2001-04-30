Study: Family hour lacks racial diversity

A study from child advocacy organization Children Now found that the 8-9 p.m. hour among the major networks, the co-called family hour, contains the least racially diverse programming in all of prime time.

The study stated 13% of all primetime network fare during the hour has "mixed opening credits by casts, compared with 67% of programs during the 10 p.m. hour.

"Despite television networks' stated commitments to greater on-screen diversity, only small improvements were made over the previous season," the Children Now study stated. "And the representations of Latinos and other groups actually decreased."

Latino representation on prime time decreased from 3% of total characters during the 1999-2000 season to 2% this season. The study also found that "no one network performed significantly better or worse than any other."

- Joe Schlosser