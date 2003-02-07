Strong 4Q for Hearst-Argyle, Belo

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. and Belo Corp. posted upbeat earnings

numbers.

Hearst-Argyle said fourth-quarter-2002 revenues were up 21 percent to $207.6

million with a 37 percent gain in operating cash flow to $95.2 million.

Hearst-Argyle's full-year-2002 revenues were up 12 percent to $721.3 million

with a 26 percent gain in operating cash flow to $310.1 million.

The full-year results fell short of the company's record 2000 results, when

revenues reached $747.8 million and operating cash flow totaled $345

million.

Belo posted a 20 percent fourth-quarter TV-revenue gain to $187.1 million on

a 38 percent operating-cash-flow gain to $87.3 million.

For the year, TV revenues were up 10 percent to $657.5 million with a 19

percent gain in operating cash flow to $282.2 million.

Like Hearst-Argyle, Belo's full-year-2002 results fell short of 2000 levels,

when TV revenues totaled $699.5 million with operating cash flow of $309

million.