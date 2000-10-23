Street sweep
WFTC(TV) Minneapolis took The
Street off the street. Billboards for the FOX series, which debuts
next week, "pushed the envelope too far for our sensibilities," said General
Manager Steve Spendlove, so the station "sniped" with a black rectangular box
the cleavage of a woman wearing an opened man's shirt in a manner the station
found too casual even for Fridays.
Both wftc and the billboard company, Eller Media, are owned by Clear
Channel Communications.
Spendlove said he was guided in part by a Twin Cities experience with
a risqué billboard campaign for Howard Stern's radio show, which drew
complaints. FOX, which had encouraged the station not to box out the buxom
actress, then canceled the billboard order, the station said.
