Street sweep

WFTC(TV) Minneapolis took The

Street off the street. Billboards for the FOX series, which debuts

next week, "pushed the envelope too far for our sensibilities," said General

Manager Steve Spendlove, so the station "sniped" with a black rectangular box

the cleavage of a woman wearing an opened man's shirt in a manner the station

found too casual even for Fridays.

Both wftc and the billboard company, Eller Media, are owned by Clear

Channel Communications.

Spendlove said he was guided in part by a Twin Cities experience with

a risqué billboard campaign for Howard Stern's radio show, which drew

complaints. FOX, which had encouraged the station not to box out the buxom

actress, then canceled the billboard order, the station said.