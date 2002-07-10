Stokes joins WAVY
Gary Stokes, most recently vice president and general manager at NBC-owned
WVTM-TV Birmingham, Ala., will start next week as news director at WAVY-TV
Portsmouth, Va.
Stokes has a history with the station, having been news director there from
199 to 1995 and an executive producer from 1989 to 1991.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.