Stokes joins WAVY

Gary Stokes, most recently vice president and general manager at NBC-owned
WVTM-TV Birmingham, Ala., will start next week as news director at WAVY-TV
Portsmouth, Va.

Stokes has a history with the station, having been news director there from
199 to 1995 and an executive producer from 1989 to 1991.