Stewart knows the way to Sesame Street
Anita Stewart, national marketing and sales director of PBS' sponsorship
group, joins Sesame Workshop as vice president, corporate sponsorship.
She will be responsible for lining up corporate underwriters for series
including Sesame Street, Dragon Tales and Sagwa, The Chinese
Siamese Cat.
