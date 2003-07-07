Steinberg tops SPT’s casting
Dawn Steinberg has been named senior vice president of talent and casting at
Sony Pictures Television, said Russ Krasnoff, SPT’s president of programming and
production, to whom she will report.
Steinberg comes to SPT from NBC Studios, where she was a casting consultant
on shows such as the upcoming Las Vegas and Happy Family, as well
as Boomtown, which is entering its second season.
Prior to that, Steinberg was senior VP of talent and casting at
Artists Television Group from 1998-2000 and senior VP of casting for
Big Ticket Productions.
