Steinberg tops SPT’s casting

Dawn Steinberg has been named senior vice president of talent and casting at

Sony Pictures Television, said Russ Krasnoff, SPT’s president of programming and

production, to whom she will report.

Steinberg comes to SPT from NBC Studios, where she was a casting consultant

on shows such as the upcoming Las Vegas and Happy Family, as well

as Boomtown, which is entering its second season.

Prior to that, Steinberg was senior VP of talent and casting at

Artists Television Group from 1998-2000 and senior VP of casting for

Big Ticket Productions.