StationTrades

By

By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0- 0

TVs-$40,000,000-1

Combos-$10,725,000- 2

FMs-$1,750,000-2

AMs-$425,000-3

Total-$52,900,000-8

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio- $200,000,000- 1

TVs-$86,500,000-5

Combos-$2,329,095,000- 20

FMs-$54,329,600-34

AMs-$37,486,054-26

Total-$2,707,410,654-86