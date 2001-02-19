StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0- 0
TVs-$40,000,000-1
Combos-$10,725,000- 2
FMs-$1,750,000-2
AMs-$425,000-3
Total-$52,900,000-8
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio- $200,000,000- 1
TVs-$86,500,000-5
Combos-$2,329,095,000- 20
FMs-$54,329,600-34
AMs-$37,486,054-26
Total-$2,707,410,654-86
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.