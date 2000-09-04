StationTrades

Trending

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $4,000,000 - 1

Combos - $163,750,000 - 4

FMs - $68,300,000 - 6

AMs - $5,754,500 - 6

Total - $241,804,500 - 17

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $7,086,202,139 - 44

Combos - $7,770,883,067 - 153

FMs - $1,159,940,098 - 205

AMs - $285,030,415 - 147

Total - $16,304,189,169 - 550