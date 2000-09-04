StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $4,000,000 - 1
Combos - $163,750,000 - 4
FMs - $68,300,000 - 6
AMs - $5,754,500 - 6
Total - $241,804,500 - 17
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $7,086,202,139 - 44
Combos - $7,770,883,067 - 153
FMs - $1,159,940,098 - 205
AMs - $285,030,415 - 147
Total - $16,304,189,169 - 550
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.