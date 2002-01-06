Stations want coverage plan blocked

Broadcasters want the FCC to keep EchoStar Communications Corp. from

requiring subscribers in some markets to get a second dish if they want to see

all their local TV signals via satellite.

EchoStar is putting the signals of some stations on secondary satellites,

which require a second dish.

The NAB and the Association of Local Television Stations say 'the sheer

`hassle factor' of arranging for installation of additional equipment, combined

with the unwillingness (and in some cases inability) of many consumers to

clutter their residences with additional hardware to obtain a modest number of

additional channels, will ensure that only a small percentage of EchoStar

subscribers will actually have access to the full range of local stations.'

The law requires EchoStar to offer all local TV signals in any market where

it offers any, but neither the law nor FCC rules say they must come over one

dish.

NAB and ALTV want the FCC to clarify that 'satellite carriers may not

segregate certain local stations on a satellite that requires subscribers to

acquire additional equipment.'

In response, EchoStar says the two-dish solution is an interim fix until it

can launch its two spot-beam satellites.

EchoStar's two satellite providers, Loral and Lockheed, were late on

delivering the birds, says EchoStar spokesman Mark Lumpkin.