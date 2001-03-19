Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $19,400,000 - 1
FMs - $520,000 - 2
AMs - $828,857 - 4
Total - $20,748,857 - 7
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $116,800,000 - 10
Combos - $2,358,467,000 - 25
FMs - $86,420,600 - 48
AMs - $56,349,911 - 35
Total - $2,818,127,511 - 119
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.