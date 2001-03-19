Trending

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $19,400,000 - 1

FMs - $520,000 - 2

AMs - $828,857 - 4

Total - $20,748,857 - 7

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $116,800,000 - 10

Combos - $2,358,467,000 - 25

FMs - $86,420,600 - 48

AMs - $56,349,911 - 35

Total - $2,818,127,511 - 119