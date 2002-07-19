St. Louis hero gets aid
The homeless St. Louis woman who, with KTVI(TV) St. Louis photographer Bobby
Hughes, saved the life of a driver trapped in a burning vehicle after an
accident two weeks ago, was herself aided by an outpouring of support following
the revelation of her actions.
Following its initial report on the accident and Hughes's and Mary
Whitehead's quick action, people began phoning the station to ask where they
could send money to aid Whitehead in getting a home and a working car. Her car's
breakdown put her at the scene of the accident.
Reporter Bonita Cornute, who is also a volunteer with the local Community
Women Against Hardship, reported the follow-up story and brought Whitehead to
the organization, which is attempting to help her use money from a fund created
for Whitehead at a local bank.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.