St. Louis hero gets aid

The homeless St. Louis woman who, with KTVI(TV) St. Louis photographer Bobby

Hughes, saved the life of a driver trapped in a burning vehicle after an

accident two weeks ago, was herself aided by an outpouring of support following

the revelation of her actions.

Following its initial report on the accident and Hughes's and Mary

Whitehead's quick action, people began phoning the station to ask where they

could send money to aid Whitehead in getting a home and a working car. Her car's

breakdown put her at the scene of the accident.

Reporter Bonita Cornute, who is also a volunteer with the local Community

Women Against Hardship, reported the follow-up story and brought Whitehead to

the organization, which is attempting to help her use money from a fund created

for Whitehead at a local bank.