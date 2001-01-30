SportsLine revs up, but loses $36 million

SportsLine.com, publisher of CBS SportsLine.com posted a $36 million loss for the year in EBITDA on revenue of $87 million.

That more than doubled the $42 million in revenue it posted last year. On Tuesday, SportsLine also posted $9 million loss for the fourth quarter, thanks to nearly $80 million in deferred revenue.

SportsLine.com would have posted a $47 million loss, compared to a $6 million loss for the same quarter last year. But it took a gain of $78.8 million in deferred revenue from promotion deals with ISN and MVP.com which were ended during the quarter.

The $18 million in advertising revenue it realized in the quarter represented 80% of its income, and nearly doubled the $9.9 million it recorded during 4Q '99.

SportsLine.com also made some mileage in page views, hitting 2.8 billion during the quarter for a 30.2 million daily average.

- Richard Tedesco