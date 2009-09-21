SPJ Names Skeel Exec Director
The Society of Professional Journalists has named Joe Skeel, interim co-executive director, as its new permanent executive director.
He succeeds Terry Harper, who died June 2 of brain cancer.
Skeel has been with SPJ since 2004, when he joined as editor of Quill magazine. He was subsequently named associate executive director and stepped in to help run the association after Harper was diagnosed with cancer.
He will also serve as executive director of the Sigma Delta Chi Foundation.
