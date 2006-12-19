SPJ Calls for Award Entries
The Society of Professional Journalists is accepting entries for its annual journalism awards.
The awards recognize journalistic excellence in 49 categories and cover TV, radio and online as well as print.
Entries must have been broadcast or published in calendar year 2006 and are due by Feb. 6, 2007.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.