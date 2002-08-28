S&P sees mild ad gain

Ad spending should recover modestly this year before posting stronger gains next year, bond-rating agency Standard & Poor's Corp. predicted.

In a forecast of media companies' fortunes, S&P sees overall ad spending

increasing 2.7 percent during 2002. That's far better than the 6.5 percent

decline sustained by media companies last year. But the agency sees much better

performance next year, with a 5.1 percent increase.

Television ad spending is seen growing by 3.5 percent this year after

declining 10.2 percent in 2001.

Newspaper advertising, which dropped 9.8 percent in 2001, is forecast to

increase 9 percent this year.