Gigi Sohn’s Backers Dismiss Call for Different FCC Nominee

Supporters of Federal Communications Commission nominee Gigi Sohn are dismissing a call over the weekend by advocacy group ALLvanza for President Joe Biden to drop Sohn’s nomination in favor of a Hispanic candidate.

Arguing that Sohn’s confirmation is “permanently stalled,” ALLvanza president Rosa Mendoza said that Biden should quickly nominate a “well-qualified candidate like attorney Anna Gomez.“

She said that while Sohn’s nomination has been held up for most of a year, "the resulting partisan deadlock at the FCC has undermined its ability to act on priorities that are important to the Hispanic community, such as promoting digital equity, media diversity, and tackling misinformation on the airwaves."

One Sohn advocate pointed out that Mendoza works for public affairs and communications firm Global Strategies Group as senior director, account management. One of the firm’s clients is Comcast. (Other clients include ESPN and Google).



Internet service providers have been pushing back on the nomination of Sohn, a longtime progressive activist and cofounder of the public-interest group Public Knowledge. At particular issue was her support for reinstating network-neutrality rules under Title II of the Communications Act when she was a top aide to Obama-era FCC chairman Tom Wheeler. ISPs prefer a more “centrist” candidate like Gomez.



Gomez, who was long considered to be in the running for the seat Sohn was nominated to, is former acting head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration and later served as a partner at law firm Wiley Rein, the “Wiley” of which is former Republican FCC chairman Dick Wiley. ■