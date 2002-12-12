SoapNet to air awards live
SoapNet, The Walt Disney Co.'s 24-hour soap-opera channel, will treat its viewers
to a live broadcast of April's Soap Opera Digest Awards.
This will be SoapNet's first awards-show special.
Lisa Rinna and Ty Treadway, hosts of SoapNet's soap-opera-news show, Soap
Talk, will host the April 12 broadcast.
