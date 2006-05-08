Snow On Pennsylvania Avenue In May
Snow on Pennsyvlania Ave?
That was WJLA TV Washington's way of teasing the fact that Tony Snow, ex of Fox radio and TV, will join the Bush administration as Press Secretary, replacing the apparently relieved Scott McClellan.
Snow is scheduled to preside over his first press conference sometime after noon Monday.
