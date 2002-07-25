Trending

Smith to guest on Early Show

By

A familiar face will guest-anchor The Early Show on CBS next week
(July 29 through Aug. 2) --Harry Smith.

Smith is now the host of A&E Network's Biography, but before that, he was
co-host for eight years of CBS this Morning, one of many Early
Show preincarnations.

He was also a CBS Evening News correspondent during his stint at the
network.

He joined A&E in 1999.

Smith is just the latest in a series of guest anchors for the show as the
network continues its search for the next Bryant Gumbel, who left the broadcast
in the spring.

The network hopes to have a full-time replacement in place by the fall.