Sloan Trades for CBS Space

Chris Sloan -- who has been overseeing production for The Learning Channel, including hit Trading Spaces -- is joining CBS Entertainment as vice president, alternative programming.

Before TLC, Sloan headed up reality programming for USA, where he developed Nashville Star, The Real Cannonball Run and Combat Missions.

At CBS, Sloan will head up development and production of reality shows, game shows and other nontraditional forms. CBS has established a solid beachhead in reality with Survivor, Big Brother and Amazing Race, but it is looking for even more nontraditional shows in prime time.

