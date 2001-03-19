Showtime to screen Anders film

Director Allison Anders has spurned a six-figure theatrical offer from Lions Gate Pictures to put her next feature, Things Behind the Sun, on Showtime, Reuters reports.

Things, a story about two people scarred by a childhood rape with Rosanna Arquette and Eric Stoltz, will premiere on the pay network later this year. Anders, who gained notoriety for her 1992 directorial debut with Gas Food Lodging, said the current theatrical marketplace is "scary" for independent filmmmakers.