Showtime grabs Things

Showtime has acquired the rights to the film Things Behind the Sun, which recently played at the Sundance Film Festival.

To run as a Showtime Original Picture in late 2001, Things stars Don Cheadle (Traffic), Kim Dickens (The Gift) and Gabriel Mann (Josie and the Pussycats). Things follows the meeting of two people scarred by childhood rape and their fight to move beyond their past. - Susanne Ault