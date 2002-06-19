Shipmates set sail again

Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has renewed Shipmates, the

syndicated reality show, for a second season.

The show has been renewed in 92 percent of the U.S., the company said.

Aimed at younger viewers, the show has one of the highest concentrations (63

percent) of adults 18-through-49, which CTDT says outranks 98 percent of

syndicated first-run strips.

The show follows two strangers through a three-day, two-night date aboard a

luxury cruise ship.