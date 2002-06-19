Shipmates set sail again
Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has renewed Shipmates, the
syndicated reality show, for a second season.
The show has been renewed in 92 percent of the U.S., the company said.
Aimed at younger viewers, the show has one of the highest concentrations (63
percent) of adults 18-through-49, which CTDT says outranks 98 percent of
syndicated first-run strips.
The show follows two strangers through a three-day, two-night date aboard a
luxury cruise ship.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.