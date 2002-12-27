Shaq may appear in B-ball pilot
Los Angeles Lakers star center Shaquille O'Neal may be part of a TV series
under development from CBS about a high-school basketball team.
CBS said Friday that the perennial National Basketball Association all-star is expected to be part of the series
pilot and make later appearances in the series.
The show will focus on a former professional player who becomes a high-school coach after an accident ends his playing days.
O'Neal -- who has spent a lot of time on TV in recent years, particularly
playoff time -- has also acted in films Kazaam and He Got Game.
