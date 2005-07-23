Senseless Intrusion

Nielsen certainly has its share of problems. It is trying to keep up

with the moving target of TV as the delivery system morphs to computers,

cellphones and TiVos. Its ratings system is being overtaken by technology, and

while its local people meter (LPM) is an improvement over the old meter/diary

system, it is obviously still a work in progress.

Despite its woes, neither Nielsen nor the industry needs Washington

stepping in to regulate TV ratings, as it is now threatening to do—and with

the complicity of the National Association of Broadcasters, no less, which has

endorsed a bill that would give the federal government say-so over how ratings

and shares are counted. That's the same NAB, we note, that is allergic to

regulation unless there is political or economic advantage to its members in

supporting it.

Meters have been around for almost two decades in Nielsen's national

sample, but they began running into opposition in 2002, when the ratings giant

began its introduction of LPMs. Those are the ratings on which stations live or

die.

Nielsen could have handled the transition far better. But because it is

a near monopoly in the audience-measurement business, it was slow to respond to

legitimate concerns.

As for the technology, the jury is still out. For starters, there are

reports that many viewers can't figure out how to use LPMs. And even more

fundamental, LPM numbers often show many more viewers watching cable than the

old system did—so the numbers are radically different. Broadcasters,

particularly Fox and Tribune Co., have campaigned against the system, arguing

that Nielsen's not counting right.

But there is no justification for inviting Washington to start mandating

some broadcasting version of fairness and balance in the ratings system. Yet

bills introduced in both the House and Senate would make it law that any

ratings service that wanted to do business in the U.S. should be approved by

the Media Ratings Council first. Not only that, but any change to existing

ratings would also have to pass muster with the MRC.

At a time when advertisers and programmers need a nimble and responsive

system to track our mobile-media society, getting the government involved in

this internal business dispute is folly. In fact, getting the government

involved, even if technology were stagnant, would be folly. Capitol Hill has no

reason to be a referee in the television-ratings business.

Our opposition to government intervention does not mean it should be

business as usual at Nielsen either, a reality we hope the ratings monolith is

at least wise enough to recognize. Its move to pay for audience audits of all

future LPM markets and submit them to the established MRC are steps in the

right direction, as are its efforts to improve the meter's fault rates.

If those measures aren't enough, though, more stations should vote

with their feet and their pocketbooks. In fact, several dozen already have

dropped Nielsen.

We think the marketplace can solve this problem. The ratings company

should get better or a new service should emerge to scoop up the hundreds of

millions of dollars that a reliable audience-measurement company could

generate.

Indeed, networks or ad agencies could fund their own ratings system,

which would get Nielsen's attention in a heartbeat. But inviting those

trustworthy efficiency experts in Washington to fix television's ratings

problems is an absurd solution.