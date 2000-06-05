Senators oppose LPFM opposition

Guess the NAB didn't miss Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) too much when he was out on the presidential campaign trail.

Since his return, McCain has spearheaded an effort that would allow the FCC to keep right on assigning low-power FM radio licenses-the NAB's bête noire.

McCain was the only Republican last week to sign a letter expressing opposition to a bill that would prevent the FCC from licensing new low-power FM stations.

"The commission used its technical expertise carefully and exercised its discretion reasonably," McCain and Sen. Bob Kerrey (D-Neb.) wrote.

They were joined by Sens. John Breaux (D-La.), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Russell Feingold (D-Wis.), Herb Kohl (D-Wis.), Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.), and Paul Wellstone (D-Minn.). Meanwhile, the FCC began accepting applications for new LPFM licenses last week.