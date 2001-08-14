Senate unit skeds TV violence hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee tenatively has scheduled a hearing on TV violence for Sept. 26, sources say.

Committee Chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) long has championed banning violence on television to late hours. Hollings last February sponsored a bill that would require TV networks to ban violent content to late hours if not appropriately rated. The V-chip, which all new TVs now include, can only block TV programs that are rated.

The committee had planned a hearing on the overall issue of media violence last June, but the hearing was postponed when the Democrats took over the Senate.

- Paige Albiniak