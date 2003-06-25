Senate OKs DTV funds for noncoms

A Senate subcommittee Wednesday marked up a Corporation for Public

Broadcasting appropriations bill that includes both $400 million in advance

general funding and $55 million for digital-TV conversion (plus $10 million for

interconnection efforts).

A house version of the bill, with the blessings of the Bush administration,

provided no additional funding for digital TV for noncommercial broadcasters, although it

allowed the CBP to draw from $100 million of its general appropriation -- the house

figure was $380 million -- to help defray the cost.

The CPB had lamented the House version, but it praised the Senate Appropriations

Subcommittee on Labor, HHS and Education Wednesday, saying the digital-TV funds offered

"vital support."

The differences between the two bills will have to be hammered out in

conference sometime this summer.