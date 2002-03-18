Sen. Lott to retaliate

Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) said Friday he plans to block the nomination of Jonathan Adelstein, aide to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), in a Republican retaliation for the defeat of the nomination of U.S. District Judge Charles Pickering of Mississippi to a federal judgeship.

The day before, despite President Bush's stern admonitions to Democrats, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-9 against Pickering's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The committee cited concerns that, years ago, Pickering had supported segregation and was ultraconservative as a state senator.

Blocking the nomination doesn't mean that Adelstein won't ultimately be confirmed, but it will at least further delay proceedings.