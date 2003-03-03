Selvaggi joins KSNT-TV
Ken Selvaggi, news and marketing director for Emmis
Communications Corp.'s WSAZ-TV Huntington, W. Va., has been named vice president
and general manager for Emmis' KSNT-TV Topeka, Kan., effectively immediately.
He replaces Gary McNair.
