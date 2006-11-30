Second Court Schedules Oral Argument for Profanity Decisions

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has fast-tracked a broadcaster challenge of the FCC's stepped-up profanity enforcement.

The court has scheduled Dec. 20 for the oral argument in Fox and CBS' challenge to four profanity decisions the FCC released last March against shows on Fox, CBS and ABC. They will have to be succinct. Each side will have 12 minutes apiece to make their case.

The FCC took a second look at those profanity rulings and reversed the ones against ABC and CBS. CBS continues to fight the decisions, pointing out that the FCC’s reversal is not final and that it could change its mind again. The Parents Television Council has appealed the reversal, in fact.

CBS is also appealing its Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl reveal fine in the Third Circuit.