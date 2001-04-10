Second-best Masters for CBS

Tiger Woods' second Masters victory was also CBS Sports' second-highest-rated

final-day coverage of the golf event, according to preliminary Nielsen Media Research numbers.

CBS' Sunday coverage of The Masters Tournament averaged a 13.0 rating/29

share among households and an estimated 40.6 million viewers watching all or

some part of the network's telecast.

Woods' first Masters win back in 1997 is the all-time ratings winner for the

tournament, averaging a 14.1/31 and 43 million viewers, according to Nielsen

Media Research.

This year's final round was up 30 percent over CBS' coverage a year ago, when

the network averaged a 10.0/22. CBS' two-day average was up 39 percent from last

year (10.6/25 vs. 7.6/18).