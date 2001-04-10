Second-best Masters for CBS
Tiger Woods' second Masters victory was also CBS Sports' second-highest-rated
final-day coverage of the golf event, according to preliminary Nielsen Media Research numbers.
CBS' Sunday coverage of The Masters Tournament averaged a 13.0 rating/29
share among households and an estimated 40.6 million viewers watching all or
some part of the network's telecast.
Woods' first Masters win back in 1997 is the all-time ratings winner for the
tournament, averaging a 14.1/31 and 43 million viewers, according to Nielsen
Media Research.
This year's final round was up 30 percent over CBS' coverage a year ago, when
the network averaged a 10.0/22. CBS' two-day average was up 39 percent from last
year (10.6/25 vs. 7.6/18).
