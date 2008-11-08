Scripps Reports 5% Bump in Q3 Station Revenue
E.W. Scripps Co.'s 10 television stations reported $76.9 million in revenue for the third quarter, a 5% bump over the third quarter last year. Local advertising was down 6.4% and national was down 14.6%.
But more than $10 million in political advertising and the Olympics pushed Scripps' stations into the plus column.
